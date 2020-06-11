NIRF Rankings 2020: IIT Madras rated best educational institute in India

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is the best educational institute in the country, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework Rankings (NIRF) India Rankings 2020 of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru took the second spot while IIT Delhi was in the third position in this year's NIRF India Rankings.

This year, a total of 5,805 applications have come in for participation in the process of the rankings.

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank released the latest rankings over a live broadcast on social media. He said that all the 1,000 plus universities and 45,000 plus colleges across India must be encouraged to take part in the rankings.

"The institutes that are ranked on the top also have a responsibility to handhold and mentor fellow institutes. This will give the smaller institutes an opportunity for capacity building," he added.

Initiated by MHRD, the framework uses several parameters for its ranking like Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Institutions across the country are divided in nine different categories.

There is a proposal to link the funding of institutes across India to their NIRF Rankings. Further, MHRD may also make it mandatory for all partially or totally funded educational institutes to take part in NIRF every year.

Going forward, the top-ranked NIRF institutions may also get additional benefits like starting online courses without the need for any prior permissions.

These rankings were launched in September 2015 and till now the list has been published in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. These rankings are expected to act as a guide to students looking for higher educational institutions in India.

In 2019, IIT Madras had topped the overall rankings list followed by Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru) in the second position and IIT Delhi in the third place.

There is a view among Indian academicians that the international rankings like QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education Rankings may not be able to measure India-specific developments in education. Hence the NIRF was launched as an alternative for Indian students to get deeper understanding of the best institutes in the country.

Here is a list of institutes that topped the list in NIRF Rankings 2020:

Overall ranking:

IIT Madras

IISc Bengaluru

IIT Delhi

Best university:

IISc Bengaluru

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Engineering:

IIT Madras

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

Management

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

IIM Bangalore

IIM Calcutta

Pharmacy

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

Punjab University, Chandigarh

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

College

Miranda House, New Delhi

Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi

Hindu College, New Delhi

Law

National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore

National Law University, New Delhi

National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad