NEP 2020: Credit bank for college students next on the agenda

Setting academic credit banks across higher education institutions is next on the agenda of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Sources told Moneycontrol that once this credit bank is set up for a student, he/she can store their major and minor credits digitally and then 'redeem' them at the time of being granted a degree or diploma.

"This is being rolled out from this academic year (2021-22) on a pilot mode. Institutes will have to get the system ready to offer this to students," an official said.

India has 1,043 universities, 42,343 colleges and 11,779 standalone institutions.

In its entirety, what this means is that instead of getting stuck with the same subjects under one field, a student gets to explore specialities from completely different disciplines and earn credits in the bargain.

Each course will allow students to choose a subject, which they wish to pursue.

If, however, someone graduating in Physics has thermodynamics as a major field of study, he/she will have the option to take other subjects not necessarily relevant to Physics.

In case they opt for political science as a subject, for instance, that would be deemed a ‘minor’ credit. These minor credits can be accumulated and used as a part of the degree.

Will students be able to choose à la carte?

Colleges will no longer restrict students from studying subjects from one discipline.

So, an Arts undergraduate student can also study biotechnology and accounting as part of the course curriculum.

Similarly, a Science undergraduate can opt in for English literature and sociology as part of the course. Since there is a credit transfer, the process will be made easy.

The Ministry of Education ministry will oversee the implementation of this model.

The credits will be scored in an academic credit bank, which is very similar to holding an account in a bank. Students will have an account in this bank where they can view the credits accumulated and then use it to get their academic degrees.

"The modalities of the validity of the credits and credit transfer is being discussed right now. Once the system is in place, a student could even study one or two modules from another college and get the credit transferred," another official added.

Will this also allow flexible entry/exit in courses?

Once the credit bank system is in place, students can enter or exit their educational degree, as per their choice.

So, a student completing one year of a BA degree, will get a certificate; on completion of two years, a student will be awarded a degree.

If a student opts for an entire three-year course, he or she will get the degree post the examination.

A digital locker will store the credits every year on completion of the educational programme.

Students will be allowed to take sabbaticals in case of personal emergency, medical reasons, or pressure to find employment due to financial conditions.

In such cases, the academic credits stored in the savings bank can be revived. The student need not repeat the years that he/she has completed.

Whenever a student completes a course module, an academic credit will be added to his digital locker.

If he or she drops out of college after two years and decides to join back after a year, the academic credits will stay intact in the person’s digital locker.

It is likely that there could be some maintenance charges levied for holding the data.