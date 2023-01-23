English
    Morocco plans to sell India 1.7 million tonnes of fertilisers in 2023

    Reuters
    January 23, 2023 / 06:19 AM IST
    Moroccan phosphates and fertilisers producer OCP said it plans to supply India with 1.7 million tonnes of phosphate-based fertilisers in 2023.

    The supply agreements were signed during a visit by Indian health, chemicals and fertilisers minister Mansukh Mandaviya to Rabat.

    Under the deals, Morocco's OCP will supply India with 700,000 tonnes of a nitrogen-free fertiliser known as triple super phosphate (TSP), in addition to 1 million tonnes of diammonium phosphate (DAP).

    Morocco, which has the world's largest phosphates reserves, reported a 54.8% rise in exports of the mineral and its derivatives - including fertilisers - to 108 billion dirhams ($10.6 billion) in the first 11 months of 2022.
