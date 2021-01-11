Migrant children: State governments will have onus of identifying student dropouts

Schools open

State governments will have the onus of getting school-dropout migrant children back into the education fold. In its list of directions to State governments, the Education Ministry has said that States and Union Territories (UTs) will have to carry out door-to-door surveys to identify out-of-school students in the 6-18 age group.

Moneycontrol has reviewed a copy of the circular sent to the various State governments to this effect.

Once the children are identified, the States/UTs will also have to prepare an action plan on how to re-enrol them in schools.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, 10.5 million migrant workers had returned to their hometowns and villages along with their families. Their absence led to many children being de-enrolled from their schools. While two-thirds of migrant workers are estimated to be back in the cities, dropout rates of their children from schools has been a matter of concern.

Re-enrolment measures

The Education Ministry has told the States that they have to devise a strategy to prevent the rise in dropouts and fall in enrolment.

Here, children with special needs will have home-based education that will be driven through volunteers or special educators. The Education Ministry said that enrolment drives could also be clubbed with government awareness campaigns such as ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’, which aims to increase school enrolment among children aged 6-14.

When it comes to out-of-school children of migrant workers, local teachers and community associations of the States will have to impart online training till the child is able to return to school.

Considering that schools are also slowly reopening across the country, the States also have to create awareness among parents for enrolment. The government circular to the States said that an added focus will be on prevention of the coronavirus’ spread, including six feet physical distancing, masks and frequent washing of hands.

Counselling facilities would also be provided through home visits by volunteers and the government-run, mental-health focussed Manodarpan portal.

The government has also asked the States to explore the option of classrooms on wheels and classes in small groups at the village level, increasing the access of children to online/digital resources, TV and radio.

What about schools?

At the school level, there could be bridge courses for the initial period (4-5 weeks) when schools re-open so that students can adjust to the school environment and do not feel stressed or left out.

There will be identification of students across the different grades based on their learning levels. Schools could also be asked to relax exam-passing norms to prevent dropouts this year.