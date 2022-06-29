English
    Jharkhand plans to complete 1 lakh small irrigation, water harvesting schemes in FY23

    The government said it has already completed over 1.4 lakh schemes in 2021-22 under the Nilambar- Pitambar Jal Samridhi Yojana.

    PTI
    June 29, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST

    The Jharkhand government on Wednesday said it plans to complete about one lakh small irrigation, water harvesting, and groundwater recharge schemes in the current financial year. The government said it has already completed over 1.4 lakh schemes in 2021-22 under the Nilambar- Pitambar Jal Samridhi Yojana.

    The scheme is contributing significantly towards an increase in groundwater level and better irrigation of crops. About 73,034 schemes of trench-cum-bund and 60,820 schemes of field bund have been completed in the year 2021-2022.

    The government is working towards achieving the set target of 99,345 schemes for the financial year 2022-23, the state government said in a statement. Under the Nilambar-Pitambar Jal Samridhi Yojana, the upper Tand' (barren) land is being treated via saturation mode by adopting the principle of watershed management, it said.

    The state government is creating opportunities for irrigation through rainwater harvesting. Trench-cum-Bund, check dams, field-bund, soak pit, med bandi, pond renovation, etc, schemes are being covered under MGNREGA.

    Due to this, the villagers are getting a means of employment in their village itself as well as water that would ordinarily flow away during the monsoon is being conserved, it said. Last fiscal, the highest number of Trench-cum-Bunds have been constructed in Giridih district which is a total of 11,305, while for Garhwa the numbers are 10,125 and in Latehar 8,466 schemes have been completed.

    With a total of 6,676 the maximum plans of field bund have been completed in Seraikela, while for West Singhbhum the numbers are 6,150 and for Chatra the total is 5,464. In the year 2022-23, under the Nilambar-Pitambar Jal Samridhi Yojana, the government is working towards achieving a set target of 49,589 Trench-cum-Bunds and 49,756 Field Bunds, the statement said.

    As many as 7,490 schemes of Trench-cum-Bund and 6,689 of Field Bund have been completed till June 2022, while work is in progress for 42,099 schemes of Trench-cum-Bund and 43,067 schemes of the Field Bund, it said.

    The Nilambar-Pitambar Jal Samridhi Yojana is being run on mission mode across the entire state. The goal of the government is to provide people with the means of livelihood right at their doorstep, said Manish Ranjan, Secretary, Rural Development Department.
    PTI
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 01:19 pm
