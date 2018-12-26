App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Investment through P-notes rises to Rs 79,247cr in November

P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a due diligence process.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Investments in the Indian capital market through participatory notes climbed to Rs 79,247 crore in November after hitting a nine-and-a-half year low at the end of preceding month.

P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a due diligence process.

According to Sebi data, the total value of P-note investments in Indian markets — equity, debt, and derivatives — rose to Rs 79,247 crore till November-end from Rs 66,587 crore at October-end.

In September, the value of P-note investments was Rs 79,548 crore.

related news

As per the data, the fund inflow through P-notes in October this year was the lowest since March 2009, when the cumulative value of such investments stood at Rs 69,445 crore.

Of the total investments made last month, P-note holdings in equities were at Rs 62,971 crore, while the remaining was in debt and derivatives markets.

The quantum of FPI investments via P-notes rose to 2.5 per cent (month-on-month) during the period under review from 2.2 per cent in the preceding month.

P-note investments were on a decline since June last year and hit an over eight-year low in September 2017. This drop in investment trend continued till 2018, however, rose slightly in August and again dropped in September and October.

In July 2017, Sebi had notified stricter norms stipulating a fee of USD 1,000 on each instrument to check any misuse for channelising black money. It had also prohibited FPIs from issuing such notes where the underlying asset is a derivative, except those which are used for hedging purposes.

Marketmen feel that FPIs have stamped their influence very strongly this year after their stiff resistance to proposed changes in norms for recording beneficiary ownership of their funds forced regulators to have a re-think and eventually change the rules.

Earlier this month, capital markets regulator relaxed norms for clubbing of investment limits by well regulated foreign investors.
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 12:53 pm

tags #Economy #FPI #India #investment #P-Notes

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.