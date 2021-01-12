Inflation cooldown comes as a surprise; industrial output disappoints

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation for December came in at 4.59 percent, primarily due to a fall in food inflation.

The middle of the month central data releases on January 12 were a mixed bag. While retail inflation for December came down to within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) medium-term inflation target after eight months, industrial production in November contracted after two months of expansion.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation for December came in at 4.59 percent, primarily due to a fall in food inflation. The last time inflation was below the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC's) inflation target range of 4 percent (+/-2 percent) was in March 2020. Since then, it has gone as high as 7.61 percent in October.

Food inflation was 3.41 percent in December compared to 9.5 percent in November. This was primarily due to vegetable inflation, which contracted by 10.4 percent last month.

“While we were anticipating a considerable base-effect-led correction in December 2020, the CPI inflation recorded a much sharper-than-expected deceleration, led by the substantial fall in vegetable prices,” said Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist with ICRA Ltd.

Nayar added that the CPI is expected to dip further in January before an uptrend February onwards.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“It is unlikely to prove adequate to allow for rates to be eased in the upcoming policy review, as the headline inflation may only record a limited further decline before resuming an uptrend,” she said.

Rahul Gupta, Head of Research-Currency at Emkay Global Financial Services, termed the December CPI print as a surprise. “With increase in crude oil prices and fears over bird flu, inflation may remain sticky for sometime. This may give the RBI some room to cut interest rates, but in our view, the central bank may continue its pause at the February’s policy and look out for more incoming data,” Gupta said.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracted by 1.9 per cent in November. The IIP had expanded in October and September after six straight months of contraction in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts said this was a temporary blip.

“The year-on-year decline in industrial output seen in November 2020 is expected to be fleeting, with many lead indicators such as electricity demand, exports, ports cargo traffic and GST e-way bill generation portending a solid rebound in activity in December 2020,” said ICRA’s Nayar.

She said the contraction in the IIP in November 2020 was broad-based, with only electricity and infrastructure displaying a growth.

“With lead indicators such as electricity demand, exports, and GST e-way bill generation displaying a rebound in activity in December 2020, we anticipate a pickup in the IIP back to a growth of 2-4 percent in that month,” Nayar said.