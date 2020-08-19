172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|india-working-on-supply-chain-with-japan-australia-to-counter-dependence-on-china-report-5725851.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India working on supply chain with Japan, Australia to counter dependence on China: Report

India-China ties have been strained amid border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

India, Japan and Australia are working on a supply chain agreement to counter dependence on China by creating a alternative.

The countries plan to launch a trilateral Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI), which was first proposed by Tokyo, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The commerce and trade ministers of the three countries might discuss the initiative for the first time at a meeting next week, the report added.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry approached India and highlighted the urgent need to work on the initiative, said the report.

Tokyo has said it was in favour of launching the SCRI by November, the report said. ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) may later be invited to join the global supply chain.

India has taken the supply chain proposal seriously and has taken the decision at the highest levels of the government, the report said.

India-China ties have been strained amid border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In June, there was a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Following the border scuffle, India amended its FDI norms and has started taking a closer look on Chinese money pouring into Indian entities.

India has also introduced sops to attract global investors in an effort to compete with China and offer an alternative.

For instance, the government’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which offers incentives to companies engaged in manufacturing mobile phones and specified electronic components in India, has drawn huge interest from global and local original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

With no signs of de-escalation at the border, the government is mulling further action against China on the economic front.

This comes as China's People’s Liberation Army, as per latest reports, is still holding forward positions on Pangong Tso and Gogra-Hot Springs area of Ladakh.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 09:21 am

tags #Economy #India #Japan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.