India poised to achieve services export target of $1 trillion by 2030: Piyush Goyal

India is poised to achieve a services export target of $1 trillion by the year 2030, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on November 9, while addressing the 'Services Export Promotion Council- Global Services Conclave 2021' in New Delhi.

According to Goyal, the services sector is one of the key drivers of India’s economic growth. The sector provides employment to nearly 2.6 crore people and contributes approximately 40 percent to India’s total global exports, he said.

Services trade surplus was $89 billion in FY 2020-21 and it has been the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) recipient (53 percent of FDI inflows 2000-2021), the minister added.

Lauding India's commitment to enable ‘work from home’ during the pandemic, Goyal said that while services trade remained depressed in other countries, India’s services sector showed immense resilience .

"Sectors like tourism, hospitality, etc. which suffered due to COVID-19 are showing revival signs" he added.

The minister said that in 2020, India became the 7th largest services exporter in the world, moving up the ladder by two positions. Services PMI rose to a decade high of 58.4 in October 21, he said.

Goyal said that services is boosting India’s transition from an assembly economy to a knowledge-based economy, further adding that the country has the potential to become the top services exporter in the world.

Global sentiments are changing "from 'why India’ to now 'serve the world from India'," he said.

Observing that India has transformed from being the ‘back office’ to the ‘brain office’ of the world, the minister said that Microsoft, Google etc. call India “a home away from home” as they have the biggest offices outside the US in India.

Goyal, while noting that currently India’s services export largely comprise of IT/ITes, listed other services where the country has the potential to excel.

One of them is higher education, the minister pointed out, adding that students from the US, Canada, the UAE, South Korea etc. prefer India for heritage, art and culture studies.

Speaking of the tourism & hospitality sector, Goyal said that in FY20, tourism accounted for 39 million jobs, which is 8 percent of the total employment generated.

In the field of healthcare, the minister said that India is the second largest supplier of nurses to OECD, Gulf countries and Asian countries like Singapore and Malaysia.

Referring to the audio-visual sector, Goyal said that the country has exported $835 million worth of AV services in 19-20.