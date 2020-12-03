PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India lost 118 billion work hours in 2019 due to extreme heat: Study

A potential 302 billion work hours were lost in 2019 across the world due to extreme heat. That’s about 52.7 work hours per person globally.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 11:58 AM IST
File image: A vendor drinks water on a summer day in Jammu amid an intense heat wave. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
File image: A vendor drinks water on a summer day in Jammu amid an intense heat wave. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

India lost 118.3 billion work hours - the highest for any country - in 2019 due to extreme heat, according to a new Lancet Countdown report on health and climate change. This meant a loss of 111.2 work hours per person in the country.

In comparison, China – the second on the table – lost 28.3 billion work hours in total. A potential 302 billion work hours were lost in 2019 across the world. That’s about 52.7 work hours per capita globally.

Only 13 countries made up 80.7 percent of the global work hours lost during the year. While India recorded the greatest total loss, it was Cambodia with the highest per person loss (202.2 work hours).

India also saw a record number of above-baseline days of heat wave exposure affecting people above the age of 65. Since the year 2000, there has been a 53.7 percent jump in heat-related deaths globally among those above 65 years of age. In 2018, the total of such deaths was 2.96 lakh. Of these, China reported the highest of 62,000 of such deaths ahead of India’s 31,000.

According to the study, the estimated loss in earnings due to extreme heat had reached as high as 3.9-5 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2015 for lower-middle-income countries. This included India, Cambodia and Indonesia.

Related stories

The study suggests that in many countries, agricultural workers see the worst effects. In high-income countries such as the United States, the burden is often on workers in the construction sector.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #Health #India #Weather
first published: Dec 3, 2020 11:58 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.