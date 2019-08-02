App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indeed India launches special hiring solutions for small, medium businesses

Called 'Indeed for SMBs', this solution aims to connect over 250 million job seekers with budding entrepreneurs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Leading employment website Indeed has launched a new recruitment solution on its India portal for small and medium businesses. Called 'Indeed for SMBs', this solution aims to connect over 250 million job seekers with budding entrepreneurs.

The Small and Medium Business (SMB) sector is an integral part of the broader economy, and plays a significant role in integral economic indicators such as GDP and employment. The rapid growth of the small business sector has resulted in large-scale job creation across various sectors, Indeed said.

In order to support SMB players, Indeed for SMBs allows jobs to be posted on its platform free of cost, while offering a dedicated dashboard to track applicants as a free service.

Close

Indeed data indicates that 76 million people in India today visit a career-related site each month, which is more than double the number just two years ago in 2017.

related news

Bharat Jayaprakash, Senior Director, Indeed India, said, “Our mission is to help people get jobs, and with the SMB sector offering so many emerging employment opportunities, we aim to connect the right talent with the right job role, while also assisting companies in addressing their hiring needs."

The jobs site has partnered with Bollywood actor Radhika Apte to campaign for this initiative.

Indeed aggregates jobs on its platform from across a number of sources ranging from company websites to public service portals, to create a diverse pool of opportunities, and this attracts a wide range of job seekers.

SMBs can use features developed by Indeed such as ‘screener questions’ – a way to learn more about each job seeker during the application process —and ‘in-person interview’ settings to attract the right candidates who match their specific needs.

Indeed’s client servicing teams also offer assistance to small businesses on how to post job openings, write attractive job descriptions and manage candidate applications. Additional features such as Company Pages help enhance a company’s branding as an employer.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HR

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.