Indeed India launches special hiring solutions for small, medium businesses

Leading employment website Indeed has launched a new recruitment solution on its India portal for small and medium businesses. Called 'Indeed for SMBs', this solution aims to connect over 250 million job seekers with budding entrepreneurs.

The Small and Medium Business (SMB) sector is an integral part of the broader economy, and plays a significant role in integral economic indicators such as GDP and employment. The rapid growth of the small business sector has resulted in large-scale job creation across various sectors, Indeed said.

In order to support SMB players, Indeed for SMBs allows jobs to be posted on its platform free of cost, while offering a dedicated dashboard to track applicants as a free service.

Indeed data indicates that 76 million people in India today visit a career-related site each month, which is more than double the number just two years ago in 2017.

Bharat Jayaprakash, Senior Director, Indeed India, said, “Our mission is to help people get jobs, and with the SMB sector offering so many emerging employment opportunities, we aim to connect the right talent with the right job role, while also assisting companies in addressing their hiring needs."

The jobs site has partnered with Bollywood actor Radhika Apte to campaign for this initiative.

Indeed aggregates jobs on its platform from across a number of sources ranging from company websites to public service portals, to create a diverse pool of opportunities, and this attracts a wide range of job seekers.

SMBs can use features developed by Indeed such as ‘screener questions’ – a way to learn more about each job seeker during the application process —and ‘in-person interview’ settings to attract the right candidates who match their specific needs.