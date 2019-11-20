App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Highway projects worth Rs 15 lakh cr ready to be offered in next 5 years: VK Singh

Regarding the slowdown in the economy, the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh said, it is a "temporary phase".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Union Minister V K Singh on Wednesday said infrastructure sector could play a mega role in bolstering the economy and the government is ready with a basket of highway projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore to be offered in next five years. He said infrastructure encompasses areas that can generate huge employment and kick off economic progress.

Regarding the slowdown in the economy, the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh said, it is a "temporary phase".

He noted that "the sector that is going to make a difference in ensuring that the recovery is fast and the recovery is big is the infrastructure sector - whether it is railways, whether it is road, whether it is airports or whether it is communication".

Close

Addressing 'Infra Awards 2019' by Dun and Bradstreet India (D&B India), a provider of global business information, Singh said infrastructure encompasses areas which bolster the economy, generate employment and kick off growth.

related news

"We have a basket of approximately Rs 15 lakh crore projects which have to be given out in this 5 years that are coming up. These include economic corridors, port connectivity, connecting important places, SEZs and tourists places," he said.

He further noted that the role of infrastructure in reviving economic growth could be understood from the fact that this was the sector which pulled out the US from the great depression in 1930s.

He said with the government's focus on infrastructure, it was possible to achieve the USD 5 trillion economy target.

Project award winners on the occasion included HCC for Bogibeel Rail-cum-Road project and Larsen & Toubro for Nagpur Smart City Soultions Project.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 20, 2019 12:53 pm

tags #Economy #highway projects #India #VK Singh

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.