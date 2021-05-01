GST revenue collection for April hits new record high of Rs 1,41,384 crore

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of April 2021 was at a record high of Rs 1,41,384 crore, of which CGST is Rs 27,837 crore, SGST is Rs 35,621,IGST is Rs 68,481 crore, as per the press note released by the government.

Collections in April 2021 have surpassed even those of March.

"In line with the trend of recovery in the GST revenues over past six months, the revenues for the month of April 2021 are 14 percent higher than the GST revenues in the last month of March’2021," the note read.

During this month, the revenues from domestic transactions including import of services were up 21 percent than the revenue from these sources last month.