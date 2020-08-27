GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Govt likely to discuss compensation to states, revenue shortfall

Live now
The 41st GST Council will be chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The meeting will begin at 11 am, where the Council is expected to discuss issues such as compensation to states and GST rates revision. The GST Council might focus on issues such as compensation to states, revenue shortfall.The Centre had in March sought Attorney General K K Venugopal's inputs on the legality of market borrowing by the GST Council to make up for any shortfall in the compensation fund.
Finance Ministry sources say dealing with GST compensation shortfall is not alone centre’s responsibility, CNBC-TV18 reported. It’s a force majeure situation, centre and states must collectively resolve it. GST Council must put its collective decision making mechanism at work and resolve this critical issue.
GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates | GST compensation cess for FY21 seen at Rs 26,000 crore a month, according to CNBCTV-18 report citing finance ministry sources. Such difficult financial situation has never arisen in the past century and there’s a visible huge gap between collection of cess and payment to states/UTs.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during an industry interaction on August 26 said two-wheelers are neither luxury goods nor sin goods, and hence, merit a Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate revision. Two-wheelers currently attract 28 percent GST. Sitharaman said a rate revision proposal would be taken up by the GST Council.
Unlike four-wheelers, two-wheelers are the backbone of rural and semi-urban India. Experts have been warning of a slowdown for some time now with falling two-wheeler demand among the key indicators.
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet today to discuss the single-point agenda of compensation to states. The meeting would try to reach a consensus on the issue of market borrowing to solve the compensation problem
Good Morning! Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 41st GST Council, which will be chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The meeting will begin at 11 am, where the Council is expected to discuss issues such as compensation to states and GST rates revision.