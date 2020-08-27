GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates: Govt likely to discuss compensation to states, revenue shortfall

Here's why the two-wheeler industry desperately seeks GST rate cut

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during an industry interaction on August 26 said two-wheelers are neither luxury goods nor sin goods, and hence, merit a Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate revision. Two-wheelers currently attract 28 percent GST. Sitharaman said a rate revision proposal would be taken up by the GST Council.

Unlike four-wheelers, two-wheelers are the backbone of rural and semi-urban India. Experts have been warning of a slowdown for some time now with falling two-wheeler demand among the key indicators.

