English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Gold slips as dollar firms ahead of U.S. inflation data

    Gold prices fell on Friday as the dollar strengthened ahead of critical U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy decisions in the coming months.

    Reuters
    June 10, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Gold prices dipped on Friday as the dollar firmed ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could drive the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decisions.

    Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,840.44 per ounce, as of 1131 GMT, and was down about 0.5% for the week. U.S. gold futures declined 0.6% to $1,842.30.

    "The U.S. dollar is trading marginally higher, thus weighing on gold prices, but price action will likely remain muted as we head into U.S. CPI later today," said DailyFX analyst Warren Venketas.

    A stronger dollar makes bullion expensive for overseas buyers.

    "Gold has been consolidating around the key $1,850 zone for some time now, but U.S. inflation data could prompt a breakout," Venketas added.

    Close

    Related stories

    A higher-than-expected inflation print could bolster the Fed's aggressive stance as the U.S. central bank is expected to increase rates by 50 basis points next week and in July. The consensus forecast sees the year-over-year inflation rate for May steady at a blistering 8.3%.

    Major central banks are picking up the pace of interest rate hikes to get on top of surging inflation. A high interest rate environment tends to increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

    "Hawkish central banks, rising real rates and a stronger U.S. dollar have taken the shine off the gold market. Withdrawal of unprecedented fiscal and monetary support is also weighing on sentiment," ANZ Research said in a note.

    The current price range of $1,800$1,900 per ounce will not provide any clear direction until gold breaks either side of the range, ANZ noted.

    Meanwhile, gold discounts in India this week were stretched to their highest in seven weeks, while fresh concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in top consumer China left buyers reluctant to make purchases. [GOL/AS]

    Elsewhere, silver slipped 0.7% to $21.50 and platinum was down 0.1% at $969.81, while palladium fell 0.2% to $1,921.73. All of them were on course for weekly declines, with platinum set for its worst week since April 22.

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #bullion #dollar #Economy #gold prices #inflation #US #world
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 05:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.