G20 Summit: World a dysfunctional family, Security Council needs reform, says UN Secretary-General

UN Secretary General António Guterres is in New Delhi to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), has called the global family "dysfunctional" and said deep reforms are required, including to its Security Council.

Speaking in New Delhi on September 8 ahead of the two-day G20 Leaders' Summit that begins on September 9, Guterres welcomed India's focus on 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' but said the phrase is an "indictment of our times".

"Because if we are indeed one global family – we today resemble a rather dysfunctional one," he added.

"Divisions are growing, tensions are flaring up, and trust is eroding – which together raise the spectre of fragmentation, and ultimately, confrontation. This fracturing would be deeply concerning in the best of times – but in our times, it spells catastrophe," he added.

Guterres' comments come amid the continuing war between Russia and Ukraine that is proving to be the biggest obstacle between the Indian G20 Presidency and a joint statement, or communique. Speaking earlier today on September 8, India’s G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, told reporters that the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is "almost ready" and will be placed before the G20 leaders for their approval.

However, there is doubt over India's ability to bring together the G20 members and issue a joint statement, with leading countries such as the US pushing for a deep condemnation of Russia's aggression, while Moscow has refused to back down and said it will oppose any joint statement that does not reflect its views.

While language describing the Russia-Ukraine war has been a key sticking point — which has made it impossible for India to issue a communiqué after any of the G20 ministerial meetings during the course of its presidency — other issues, too, are proving difficult to negotiate. These include food and energy security and climate action.

Guterres criticised the inaction being taken to tackle climate change and its impact, saying the crisis is "worsening dramatically" and the "collective response is lacking in ambition, credibility, and urgency".

"I have come to the G20 with a simple but urgent appeal: we cannot go on like this. We must come together and act together for the common good."

According to Guterres, two key areas require the G20 leaders to show leadership: climate action and saving the Sustainable Development Goals. With G20 countries responsible for 80 percent of global emissions, the UN Secretary-General reiterated that developed countries should reach net-zero as close as possible to 2040 and emerging economies as close as possible to 2050. Further, use of coal should be phased out by 2030 in OECD countries and 2040 in all others, while funding of new fossil fuel projects should be ended.

"Leadership also means finally delivering on commitments to developing countries – including by meeting the $100 billion goal, doubling adaptation finance, replenishing the Green Climate Fund, and operationalising the loss and damage fund," he added.

"Saving" the Sustainable Development Goals, Guterres said, required a stimulus of at least $500 billion per year, an effective debt workout mechanism to support payment suspensions, and a meaningful change in the business model of Multilateral Development Banks.

"No nation, no region, no group – not even the G20 – can do it alone. We must act together as one family to save our one earth and safeguard our one future," he said.