French fintech and digital banking major Sopra Banking Software to hire 6000 people in India

With an eye on leveraging the ongoing digital push in India, Sopra Banking Software is looking to hire upto 6,000 people over the next three years through its India-based subsidiaries.

This would include increased headcounts for both Sopra Banking Software India, and digital services provider & software development company Sopra Steria India, both of which are centering their growth around India, Chief Executive Officer of Sopra Banking Software Eric Bierry told the press at an event organized by the French Embassy in New Delhi.

"We are ready to make our next move as a global fintech solution provider in the country, and this decision of increasing headcount in India is a strategic step forward," said Bierry, who heads the global operations. The company is coming up with a new campus in Noida to accommodate its expanding India operations.

Currently, Sopra Banking Software India has more than 1,000 employees in India. Its global operations service customers in 90 countries and 1,500 financial institutions worldwide. The company says its banking platform and financing platform are designed around the needs of financial institutions such as large banking groups, neobanks, lenders, auto dealers, payment institutions, among others, globally.

"While most industries and sectors saw major setbacks during the Covid-19 pandemic, the fintech industry has benefitted from a second push towards digitization with all operations and transactions happening virtually, said Kakit Tyagi, Head of R&D at Sopra Banking Software India.

Meanwhile, sister concern Steria India has a strong presence in India with more than 5,000 people in Noida, Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru. The company has operated in India for more than 25 years and is a service partner for more than 70 European customers.

"French companies are committed to investing and innovating in India. They appreciate the huge opportunities offered by the country, its incomparable talent pool, and its promising market which receives strong support from both the governments," said French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain.





