you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former RBI Dy Governor Subir Gokarn passes away

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor and renowned economist Subir Gokarn passed away on July 30.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor and renowned economist Subir Gokarn passed away on July 30.

The news of his demise was shared by Shamika Ravi, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

"I share this with a heavy heart...Subir Gokarn, my friend and colleague, passed away a few hours back," she tweeted.

Gokarn, who was 60, was battling cancer, according to a Business Standard report.

Gokarn served as the Deputy Governor of the RBI between 2009 and 2013, during the tenure of Governor D Subbarao.

After that, he joined Brookings and was served on the executive board of the IMF.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 12:37 am

tags #RBI #Subir Gokarn

