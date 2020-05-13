App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's a list of key announcements

The package, called Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, involves 15 measures for various sectors

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 explained the contours of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by PM Narendra Modi a day earlier to shore up the econnomy, which has been battered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The package, called Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, involves 15 measures for various sectors, which includes:

>> 6 for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)
>> 2 for the Employee's Provident Fund (EFP)
>>  3 tax measures
>> 1 on power distribution companies (DISCOMS
>> 2 for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and micro-finance institutions (MFIs)
>> 1 for contractors

>> 1 for the real estate sector

Close

Also read: PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus: Here’s how much of it has already been announced

related news

The Finance Minister said further details about the economic stimulus will be provided over the next days.

Here are the key announcements made by the Finance Minister:

>> The deadline for filing tax returns for FY20 would be extended to November 30, 2020 from July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020.

>> 25 percent cut in tax deducted at source (TDS) for non-salaried specified payments made to residents and rates of tax collected at source (TCS) for 2020-21. This will release liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore.

>> EPF support to employers and employees to continue for another three months (till the end of August), through Rs 2,500 crore fresh liquidity aid.

>> Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loans for business, including  MSMEs.

>> Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for MSMEs

>> Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs

>> Rs 90,000 crore liquidity injection into DISCOMs by PFC/REC

>> COVID-19 to be considered as a "force majeure" event under RERA

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 06:22 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

More than 300 lawmakers urge IMF, World Bank to cancel poor countries' debt

More than 300 lawmakers urge IMF, World Bank to cancel poor countries' debt

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra reports single-day highest 1,495 cases and 54 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra reports single-day highest 1,495 cases and 54 deaths

Bengaluru techie hacks COVID-19 tracking app Aarogya Setu to appear 'safe' in less than 4 hours

Bengaluru techie hacks COVID-19 tracking app Aarogya Setu to appear 'safe' in less than 4 hours

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.