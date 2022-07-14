Finance Ministry says govt capex may have started crowding in private investment

Representational image

The government's focus on capital expenditure may have begun to crowd in private investment, the finance ministry has said.

Referring to early data for April-June, the finance ministry said in its Monthly Economic Report, released on July 14, that the share of the Indian private sector in total investment proposals had hit a record high of 85 percent as against an average of 63 percent in the previous four quarters.

"Going forward, private sector investment is expected to gain further traction on account of recovery in capacity utilisation, bigger appetite for undertaking fresh investments, and crowding-in driven by a huge increase in public investment," the finance ministry said, adding that the government's production-linked incentive schemes should also provide a significant push to private investment.

As per data cited by the ministry in its report, numbers compiled by private sector firm Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, an uptick in investment momentum is visible despite the Russia-Ukraine war, high global commodity prices, rising interest rates, and the uncertainty, with new investment projects announced by India's private sector standing at Rs 3.1 lakh crore in the first quarter of FY23 - 17.7 percent higher compared to the previous quarter and 46.7 percent higher on a year-on-year basis.