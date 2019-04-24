App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic Survey may give policy prescriptions on energy, logistics

This will be the first survey of authored by new Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika
Whatsapp

The government has already begun work on the Economic Survey for 2019-20 and plans to provide policy guidance to sectors like energy and logistics this time.

“The themes are still getting finalised. We are planning to work on a couple of big ideas this time," a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

Apart from these sectors, the focus of the survey this year would also be on sectors like judiciary and agriculture.

“The economy now needs big picture change. We are still working on the details. But broadly, these are the themes that we will focus on," the official said.

related news

This will be the first survey of authored by new Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team.

Economists and policy experts will keenly looking for signature prescriptions of Subramanian’s first survey. He was appointed as the CEA in December, is a PhD from Chicago-Booth and a top-ranking IIT-IIM alumnus. He is a leading expert in banking, corporate governance and economic policy.

In previous academic roles, Subramanian served on the finance faculty at Goizueta Business School at Emory University in the United States. He is an MBA and PhD in financial economics at Chicago’s Booth School of Business under the advice of Professor Luigi Zingales and  former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Professor Raghuram Rajan.

On account of this year's budget being an interim one, economic survey, which details the state of the economy, was not tabled in the Parliament.

The annual Economic Survey is usually presented a day before the presentation of the annual budget. In an election year it presented ahead of the full budget’s presentation in July.

The survey gives a detailed account of the state of the economy, prospects and the policy challenges. It carries sectoral overviews and comments on reform measures that are required. The survey’s outlook serves as a marker about future policy moves.

The survey puts out economic growth forecasts, giving out detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate.

Successive CEAs have used the Economic Survey to recommended policy changes, sometimes even sweeping measures. In 2017, for instance, the survey articulated the need for a Universal Basic Income (UBI), a poverty alleviation plan involving direct money transfer to people’s bank accounts.

Also read: New CEA Subramanian’s first Eco Survey may suggest big regulatory changes to solve agrarian distress

The government is not bound to follow these recommendations and only serve as a policy guide. The Economic Survey, in the past, has favoured policy moves that come into conflict with the official line of thinking of the government in power.

These do not necessarily serve as pointers to what to expect in the annual budget. On many occasions, policy changes recommended in the Economic Survey have not been reflected in budget proposals.

The new government, elected after general elections that will end in May, will present a full budget in July along with the Economic Survey.

The Economic Survey in 2018 had pegged GDP growth for 2018-19 at 7-7.5 percent. The survey had also flagged various hurdles the economy and its sectors would face, including the threat from rising oil prices and climate change.

In the last Economic Survey, the then CEA Arvind Subramanian had said in the survey that the government cannot rule out a pause in its fiscal consolidation plan in the coming financial year.

 
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 11:37 am

tags #Budget #Economic Survey #energy #Krishnamurthy Subramanian #logistics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi full interview: PM gets candid about famil ...

Hurray! Sara Ali Khan roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 re ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

Exclusive: THIS is where Varun Dhawan is bringing in his 32nd birthday

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Rishabh Pant is back to being a babysitter and this time, for Shikhar ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priya Dutt’s gesture for brother Sanjay Du ...

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Reminiscing the Master Blaster's firs ...

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades pregnant with the coup ...

UP Board Result 2019: Check Your Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Resu ...

Redmi 7 Launched in India in Two Variants, Priced Rs 7,999 Onward

41-Year-Old Man From Pune Becomes First Indian to Contest and Win Elec ...

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Vs Realme 3 Pro: Which is The Best Android Phone Under ...

Asian Boxing Championships: Indian Men Equal Best-Ever Medal Haul, 13 ...

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: 10 Stunning Red Carpet Looks

NIA Court Says Can’t Stop Pragya Thakur From Contesting Polls, It’ ...

Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar’s Presence Has Made ‘Blank’ a Big Film, ...

Delhi Court Stays Non-bailable Warrants Against Kejriwal, Others in De ...

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

Top US officials to hold trade talks next week in Beijing

More detentions as death toll in Sri Lanka attacks rises to 359

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty around 11,600; ACC sl ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

Indiabulls Real Estate soars 13% on plan to sell London property

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

'We should know what the world lost': Victims of Sri Lanka attacks inc ...

Lok Sabha election: AGP's vacillation on citizenship bill, U-turn on a ...

The majority is already with Modi; when the Muslim and Dalit quit eati ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2: Let's accept that Arya Stark's fir ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Premier League: Tottenham's Christian Eriksen strikes late to seal har ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 9,990 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.