Economic Survey 2021 pegs India's GDP growth at 11% in 2021-22

India's real gross domestic product is expected to grow by 11 percent in 2021-22, making it one of the nations to bounce back strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on January 29, said.

For 2020-21, the economy is expected to contract by 7.7 percent, the survey said. This is in-line with the estimates of the Reserve Bank of India (7.5 percent contraction), and the Central Statistics Office (7.7 percent contraction).

For the first half of 2021-22, the RBI had forecast a real GDP growth rate of 14.2 percent.