January 29, 2021 / 06:34 PM IST

Economic Survey LIVE Updates | Report sees strong recovery from pandemic knocks, hints at huge spending, tax cuts in budget

Budget 2021 LIVE: Economic Survey 2021 has forecast India's economy to contract 7.7 percent in 2020-21


Budget 2021 - Economic Survey LIVE Updates: The Union Budget 2021-2022 will be presented on February 1. According to PTI, the CCPA has said the Budget will be presented on February 1. President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on January 29. The Cabinet Commi

ttee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) also recommended that the budget session be held from January 29 to February 15. The second part of the budget session will be held from March 8 to April 8. According to Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, the Budget Session will commence from January 29 and the first part of it will conclude on February 15. "In the first part, Budget and President’s address will be there, necessary bills will be taken and there will be question hour as well as zero hour," he told ANI.

Economic Survey 2021

The flagship, annual document of the Finance Ministry (presented by the Ministry's Department of Economic Affairs led by the CEA), reviews the developments that took place in the Indian economy over the past financial year. It is usually tabled a day ahead of the Budget (on January 31), but this may be adjusted this year, as per reports, because February 1 (the day the Budget is to be announced) is a Monday.

The Economic Survey 2021 will be of particular significance as the country comes out of the pandemic-hit year. The First Advance estimates put out by the government suggests the economy may contract by 7.7 percent.

Despite implementing one of the strictest lockdowns followed by a plethora of measures to boost the economy, there are no official estimates or projection on the quantum of damage to the economy so far. The Economic Survey may also outline plans to put the economy back on track to achieve the $5 trillion goals the government had set in 2019.

 

Budget 2021 - Expectations

COVID-19 and its spread have left a devastating trail of destruction across the economic landscape, blowing into smithereens the very framework of orthodox fiscal policy planning. The lockdowns and the prolonged restrictions have forced many a company to shut or curtail operations, lowering the government's tax collections. Gross domestic product (GDP)—the total value of goods and services produced in the country—fell 23.9 percent in April-June 2020, and then again by 7.5 per cent in July-September.

India has now slipped into a technical recession, which takes place when real or inflation-adjusted GDP contracts in two successive quarters. From being toasted as an engine for global growth with the status of the world’s fastest-growing major economy, India’s GDP has fallen for two successive quarters. The bigger question now is: how long will the impact last? Will it last for months or for years, if social distancing measures need to be kept in place for protracted periods?

Expectations are running high on the Budget 2021-22 for “big-bang measures." The Union Budget may just be the right occasion to be a little more courageous and to press the foot on the accelerator.

  • January 29, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST

    Economic Survey LIVE | WATCH: Press Conference by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian on the Economic Survey 2021

  • January 29, 2021 / 06:45 PM IST

    Economic Survey 2021 | ES-2021 presents optimistic picture of the economy which recovered from economic distress caused by COVID-19: Emkay's Dr Joseph Thomas

    Emkay Wealth Management's Head of Research Dr. Joseph Thomas: “The equity market remained highly volatile throughout the trading session, and closed in the red, continuing the trend on the last three days. The frontline indexes lost close to 1.26 - 1.35 % whereas the midcap and the small caps lost much less, in the range of 0.25 % to 0.60 %. Negative indications from the overseas markets abound, mainly against the background of the spread of the pandemic, and stricter lockdowns in larger parts of Europe has not gone well with the market's perceptions about the future of the economic rebound. 

    The domestic market is awaiting the Union Budget on Monday, and it is quite likely that some positions have been pared ahead of the event. Speculations about likely public sector bank recapitalization based on the observations in the Economic Survey, helped PSU banks to hold well while the broader market was gradually declining during the day. The Economic Survey presents an optimistic picture of the economy, which has recovered from the economic distress caused by the pandemic and is poised to register positive growth numbers as we move into the new financial year. The fiscal, as well as monetary measures, are likely to be normalized over a period of over the next couple years as the sustenance growth is the key objective that needs to be pursued.”

  • January 29, 2021 / 06:38 PM IST

    Economic Survey 2021 | Expected recovery will result in buoyant tax collections, ensure sustainable fiscal path: HDFC Securities' Deepak Jasani

    HDFC Securities' Head of Retail Research Deepak Jasani: "According to the Economic survey 2020-21,  India’s economy will rebound by 11% in FY22 (nominal GDP by 15.4%), after a 7.7% contraction in the current fiscal, helped by continued normalisation of economic activities, covid-19 vaccination and a host of policy steps taken by the government. It has also hinted at continuation of fiscal expansionary stance. The expected recovery will result in buoyant tax collections and ensure a sustainable fiscal path over the medium term. The comfortable foreign exchange reserves give the much-needed space for enhanced domestic investments. It has also hinted at change in the base year for CPI and including new sources of price data in its calculation.

    A larger fiscal deficit in FY22 (though smaller than FY21) is on the cards in the Budget due on Feb 01. This could spur economic growth, but create pressure on interest rates and inflation later. Reaction of the Sovereign rating agencies to the Budget proposals would be interesting to watch. Given the fact that countries all over the globe are following similar policies, it would be difficult for them to single out India for harsh comments/evaluation." 

  • January 29, 2021 / 06:34 PM IST

    Economic Survey LIVE Updates |  Report sees strong recovery from pandemic knocks, hints at huge spending, tax cuts in budget

  • January 29, 2021 / 06:29 PM IST

    Economic Survey 2021 |  Agriculture sector the silver lining during COVID-19, may grow 3.4% this crop year

    Agriculture emerged as the bright spot, while contact-based services, manufacturing and construction were hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, the government’s annual pre-budget Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on January 29 has said.

    The growth in agriculture comes amid the Economic Survey estimating India's gross domestic GDP to contract by 7.7 percent during FY 21.  It is expected to grow by 11 percent in FY22, making India one of the world's fastest- growing economies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the survey tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

    “Agriculture was largely insulated from the lockdown in India as timely and proactive exemptions from the COVID-19 induced lockdowns to the sector facilitated harvesting of rabi crops and sowing of kharif crops,” it said.

    However, supply chain disruptions impacted the flow of agricultural goods, leading to high food inflation and adverse impact on some major exports, the survey said. (Read More Here)

  • January 29, 2021 / 06:25 PM IST

    Economic Survey 2021 | ES-2021 says over 40 funded startups are working in India in the space segment, numbers to increase in the coming years

    ES-2021 on Startups: Over 40 funded startups are working in India in the space segment and the number is likely to increase in the coming years, with technology playing a big role and the recent reforms allowing private participation announced by the government, said the Economic Survey 2020-21.

  • January 29, 2021 / 06:23 PM IST

    Economic Survey 2021 | ES-2021 calls for adequate capitalisation of public sector banks

    ES-2021 on Banking: The Economic Survey 2021, released on January 29 ahead of Budget 2021, has called for adequate capitalisation of public sector banks. If capital is not provided, lenders may resort to risk-shifting, it said. In turn, impacting the real economic recovery.

  • January 29, 2021 / 06:22 PM IST

    Economic Survey 2021 | ES-2021 says policy reforms like relaxation of OSP in IT Sector will expand access to talents in smaller cities

    ES-2021 on IT industry: Policy reforms such as relaxation of Other Service Provider (OSP) license, which eased work from home norms for the IT sector, will expand the access to talents in smaller cities and towns in India. This will in turn spur innovation and increase job creation.  

  • January 29, 2021 / 06:16 PM IST

    Economic Survey 2021 | ES-2021 says private sector needs to take some burden from the government to push genuine innovation

    ES-2021 on Innovation: India has broken into the top 50 in world innovation rankings in 2020, but its patents are woefully low and private sector needs to take some burden from the government to push genuine innovation, the economic survey says.

  • January 29, 2021 / 06:10 PM IST

    Economic Survey 2021 | ES-2021 says gross FDI equity inflows into services sector jumped 34% YoY during April-Sept 2020 to reach US$ 23.61 billion

    ES-2021 on FDI in services: The services sector was the largest recipient of FDI in India and witnessed a strong growth during April-September 2020. The gross FDI equity inflows into the services sector jumped 34 percent YoY during April-September 2020 to reach US$ 23.61 billion, accounting for almost four-fifth of the total gross FDI equity inflows into India during this period. 

  • January 29, 2021 / 06:09 PM IST

    Economic Survey 2021 | ES-2021 says economic growth has far greater impact on poverty alleviation than inequality in the Indian context

    ES-2021 on Inequality: Some commentary points out that inequality is an essential feature of capitalism, highlighting a potential conflict between economic growth and inequality. The Survey examines if inequality and growth conflict or converge in the Indian context by examining the correlation of inequality and per-capita income with a range of socio-economic indicators and finds that economic growth has a far greater impact on poverty alleviation than inequality in the Indian context.

  • January 29, 2021 / 06:07 PM IST

    Economic Survey 2021 | ES-2021 says vaccination to help revive tourism sector after a sharp fall in 2020

    ES-2021 on Tourism: Vaccination to help revive tourism sector after a sharp fall in 2020, says Economic Survey 2021. The sector supports 13 percent of total employment in India.

