Cyclone Fani caused loss of over $1 billion to Odisha's power infrastructure, says CDRI

Puri: Villagers at the beach as dark clouds hover above the sea ahead of cyclone 'Fani', in Puri, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI5_2_2019_000059B)

Cyclone Fani led to a loss of over $1 billion to the power infrastructure in Odisha, Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) has said. The global coalition expects investments to the tune of $94 trillion in creating disaster-resilient infrastructure across the world by 2040.

CDRI is conducting a study on the cyclone that hit Odisha at a wind speed of about 200 kmph in May 2019 and its impact on the power sector. The study is looking into the response mechanism too. CDRI is a global coalition that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN climate action summit in 2019.

“If you compare the super cyclone in 1999 with Cyclone Fani, only 100 people lost lives in 2019 compared to over 10,000 during the 1999 disaster. We were able to reduce the loss of lives but infrastructure losses are rising. In 2019, loss to the power sector in Odisha was to the tune of $1 billion,” said Sandeep Poundrik, director-general of CDRI

CDRI is set to organise an international summit on March 17 and 18, in which Modi, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Fiji’s PM Frank Bainimarama and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the key speakers. Representatives from over 100 countries are expected to be part of the event.

CDRI, headquartered in New Delhi, has 22 member countries and six international organisations as part of its governing body. “Across the world, investments of around $94 trillion for creating disaster-resilient infrastructure is expected to happen by 2040. In this, the private sector will have to play a huge role in not just creating but also operating such infrastructure,” said Kamal Kishore, member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The global meet comes on the backdrop of the flash floods in Uttarakhand that claimed 30 lives and destroyed two hydropower units. For the next three years, CDRI will be focussing on providing technology support, capacity building and advocacy in sectors like telecom, energy, transportation, health, sanitation, education and water management. The members of CDA include the US, the UK, India, Afghanistan, Australia, Argentina, Bhutan, Chile, Fiji, France, Germany, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, Netherlands, Peru, Sri Lanka and Turkey