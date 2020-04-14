App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 unravelling Budget 2020, additional 3 lakh crore in expenditure demand likely: SC Garg

In a blog post dated April 14, Garg deconstructs the budgeted government expenditure for the current financial year in the backdrop of the April 8 order by the Centre directing all government ministries and departments to curb spending.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Subhash Chandra Garg
Subhash Chandra Garg

The Union Budget for 2020-21 is falling apart under the impact of the blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic, says former finance secretary of India Subhash Chandra Garg.

In a blog post dated April 14, Garg deconstructs the budgeted government expenditure for the current financial year in the backdrop of the April 8 order by the Centre directing all government ministries and departments to curb spending for the first quarter in order to cope with the tightened economic situation in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Close

The Ministry of Finance issued instructions on April 8, citing stressed cash position in the first quarter, to regulate the government expenditure. The ministries and departments of the central government have been placed in three categories- A, B, and C- along with the demands controlled by them.

related news

As per the order, Central government departments and ministries under categories B and C have been asked to limit their first quarter expenditure to 15-20 percent of the year’s budget estimates. Only those departments/ ministries considered "crucial" in the ongoing fight against the pandemic will remain unaffected by this order.

Pointing out that the April 8 order is more likely to remain on paper, he says that "for the financial year 2020-21, the government may likely face additional expenditure demand of about 3 lakh crore".

Also Read | Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

He highlights that in contrast to this order, added expenditure may be seen due to the much-needed relief packages.

"The government has announced a 1.7 lakh crore relief package already. It is unavoidable that the government would need to come up with another package for addressing at least 10 crore workers of informal sector which has suffered considerable pain, including loss of wages. It also appears necessary that the government will come up with a package to assist at least the MSME businesses," Garg said.

Follow all our coverage on Coronavirus here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 03:42 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #SC Garg

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.