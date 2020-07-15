Coronavirus impact | Cash flow of state procurement agencies to see positive impact: India Ratings

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Cash flow of state procurement agencies to see positive impact: India Ratings

State procurement agencies procure the stock of wheat and paddy from designated mandis and supply them to FCI for building its central pool. In FY16, stock in the central pool grew 7 percent to 36.7 MT before declining 15 percent in FY17

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic could have a positive impact on the cash flow from operations (CFO) of state procurement agencies (SPAs) in FY21. This is due to the higher offtake from Food Corporation of India (FCI), in response to the various welfare schemes announced by the government, resulting in liquidation of SPAs’ unsold inventory and debtors, according to a report by India Ratings & Research.

SPAs procure the stock of wheat and paddy from designated mandis and supply them to FCI for building its central pool. In FY16, stock in the central pool grew 7 percent to 36.7 million tonne (MT) before declining 15 percent in FY17.

"Since then, stock in the central pool has increased at a rapid pace, growing 22 percent each in FY18 and FY19 and 23 percent in FY20 to 56.9 MT. This is line with the record harvests seen in wheat and rice over FY18-20. In FY18, the combined production of wheat and rice was 212.6 MT, which increased to 220.1 MT in FY19 and further to 225.1 MT in FY20 (as per third Advance Estimates)," the report said.

Close

As a result, the stock of food grains maintained by FCI has generally been way higher than the foodgrain stocking norms.

related news

"According to the stocking norms, the country is expected to maintain a certain level of foodgrain stocks, which is a combination of operational and strategic reserves. As on April 1, the stock of rice and wheat maintained by FCI was 32.2 MT and 24.7 MT as against the stocking norms of 13.6 MT and 7.5 MT, respectively," it added.

The substantial increase in the central pool stock has had a negative impact of the liquidity of SPAs. Most SPAs have recorded negative CFO over FY18-20 due to a build-up in inventory at their end, as the offtake from FCI slowed down due to its own burgeoning stock.

In addition, as SPAs record revenue against unsold inventory in the form of storage charges and associated interest income, the receivable claims from FCI have been mounting, thereby increasing the liquidity pressure. Regular enhancements in working capital limits have accordingly supported the liquidity position of SPAs during these years, it said.

"Ind-Ra believes that SPA’s CFO position could turn positive, despite the expectation of record harvests in both wheat and rice. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, the Centre has announced various welfare schemes to alleviate the stress faced by the poor," it added.

Under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, free distribution of 5 kg of food grains and 1 kg of pulses per household for the next three months was announced in March for the 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act.

This scheme has now been extended up to November-end. Furthermore, the existing limit of 5 kg per person per month of foodgrains at subsidised rates for those covered under the scheme had been hiked to 7 kg per person per month.

"As all such welfare schemes are being routed through FCI, Ind-Ra feels the same would free-up the storage space, thereby making them ready to accept fresh produce coming in from various SPAs. This would reduce the inventory holding and consequent debtors of SPAs and accordingly facilitate liquidity through CFO generation," the report stated.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 05:39 pm

tags #Covid-19 #Economy #FCI #lockdown #pandemic

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.