Congratulations pour in as India races past 100-crore-jab milestone

With over 50 percent of the above 18 population now being administered with the first dose, India reached a crucial landmark on 21 October. The country took 278 days to administer a total of 100 crore vaccine doses.

Subhayan Chakraborty
October 21, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST
File image of PM Modi getting first dose of Covaxin on March 1, 2021. (Image: Twitter-@narendramodi)

Praise has poured in for India reaching the 100-crore-vaccination milestone from all quarters, from both domestic and global voices.

Congratulating the people & healthcare workers of India, NITI Aayog Member-Health VK Paul said it was remarkable to reach the 100-crore-dose mark for any nation, especially counting that it was attained in just over nine months since the vaccination program had started in India.

"This extraordinary feat was not possible in this short period of time without strong political leadership, intersectoral convergence, dedicated efforts of the entire health and frontline workforce and the people themselves," Poonam Khetrapal, World Health Organization Regional Director, South-East Asia said.

India's progress must be viewed in the context of the country's commendable commitment and efforts to ensure these life saving vaccines are accessible globally, she added.

Among the Union Ministers, Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia was the first to tweet his congratulations to the country, sharing an image of a counter targeting 100 crore doses, which had run down to zero. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the country has created a new landmark in the world’s largest vaccination drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier tweeted as "India scripts history".

 

 

"100 crore is not just a statistics. It's the self confidence of more than 100 crore people," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Vaccine hesitancy in focus

"Despite vaccine hesitancy, despite the opposition’s efforts to derail the process, PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s leadership has done the incredible. Big thanks to all the health workers," Labour and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

Hesitancy remained a major talking point for the central government with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw appealing to people to shun COVID19 vaccine hesitancy. "This is a significant milestone. Railways employees have also played an important role in achieving this milestone. We have to make sure that the people receive full vaccination," he said.

Taking a dig at opposition ruled states, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also pointed to 'mishandling on the part of some state governments', as the list of challenges India had to face before reaching this milestone.

Anurag Singh Thakur, I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports chose to praise the work of scientists and health workers in helping India achieve this unprecedented feat.

On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this proves that the defeat of the Covid is now guaranteed.

The official MyGov portal revealed statistics to show that while India had taken 9 months to perform 100 crore vaccinations, it had taken the country 20 years to do the same for Polio and 32 years for Tuberculosis.

However, it should be noted that Polio and Tuberculosis are not as contagious as Covid 19, there were no outbreaks as massive as Covid-19. Also, India's population and demographic spread was different over the past 3 decades.

However, the portal also pointed out that India's vaccination efforts have been continental in size. It said that currently, while India's total vaccination stands at 1000 million, Europe's combined vaccination stood at 830 million, while North America has vaccinated 660 million people, South America (481 million), Africa (176 million).

Global praise

"In what is a huge accomplishment not just for your country but the world, India hit the one billion mark of COVID-19 vaccination doses. On behalf of the people of Bhutan, I congratulate India," Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said.

A number of ambassadors from other countries also took to twitter to congratulate India. "Congratulations India on administering 1 billion vaccine doses. I received both my vaccine doses as part of India's vaccination program - thanks to the Indian government," Australian High Commissioner Barry O' Farrell, said.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 6 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry and government issues. He was earlier with Business Standard newspaper.
first published: Oct 21, 2021 10:45 am

