App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cheaper insurance premiums for EVs could push vehicle owners to go green

IRDAI's TP motor premiums are at least 15 percent cheaper for electric cars and bikes

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Whatsapp

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has brought out the new set of premium rates for the third-party (TP) motor segment. Electric vehicle (EV) motor TP premiums are cheaper than those for regular vehicles. At a time when an insurance price increase is a factor for a dip in auto sales, cheaper TP rates would mean a direct impact on the buying behaviour.

The government has been looking to incentivise sales of electric vehicles (EV). Further, a report also suggests that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has started working on a draft notification proposing the sale of only electric three-wheelers from April 2023 and sale of only electric two-wheelers under 150cc from April 2025 onwards.

Motor TP insurance is mandatory for all vehicles running on Indian roads. This pays for third-party accidents where a car/bike is involved. If a vehicle injures or kills a passenger in another vehicle or a pedestrian, the insurance company pays the damages to the deceased's family.

Close

EV_rates

M Saraswathy
M Saraswathy
Special Correspondent|Moneycontrol

The premium rates for EVs are 15 percent cheaper than that of regular vehicles. While there are minimal claims in this segment due to lower penetration, EVs are considered more eco-friendly than the petrol/diesel options.

The own-damage motor covers are also priced cheaper for EVs than the regular vehicles. Insurance companies take past claims into account, type of vehicle and engine-capacity for deciding the policy rates.

Further, a Niti Aayog report said that there could be a sales penetration of EVs to the tune of 30 percent in private cars and 80 percent in two/three-wheelers by 2030. It is anticipated that this would be aided by cheaper vehicles and allied costs with the purchase.

The Supreme Court made it mandatory for all new cars and bikes to have three-year and five-year TP cover from September 1, 2018. This led to an immediate jump in the insurance premiums (by 1.5-2.3X), thereby impacting overall vehicle sales.

With more number of people buying EVs, it would mean an automatic increase in the insurance claims from this segment. However, the numbers are still expected to be much lower than the petrol/diesel cars and bikes.

Lower motor insurance may not be the only reason to choose EVs over the regular vehicles. But, this is certainly an additional incentive to go green and minimise air pollution.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 10:17 am

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.