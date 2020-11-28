Budget 2021-22: Here's how you can share your ideas with government

The government has launched an online portal on MyGov platform to invite ideas/suggestions from public for the Annual Budget 2021-22 in order to make the consultations more "participatory and democratic by taking it closer to the people of India".

To submit ideas, people need to register on MyGov.in. The website will stop taking suggestions on November 30.

The suggestions will be presented in the upcoming Parliament session. The Ministry of Finance on November 28 invited general public to share their views and opinion with the government for the Budget next year.

Here are the steps you can follow to share your views and suggestions for Budget 2021-22:

- Login to the MyGov.in

- Enter personal details like name, state, e-mail ID, and mobile number.

-Select category like type of budget idea - tax relate or others.

- You can type your ideas for the Budget 2021-22 in not more than 500 words

-Click on Submit.