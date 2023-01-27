English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    BofA’s Jayesh Mehta sees lower yields but no rate cuts in 2023

    “In the last quarter, the swaps market is pricing a cut in India, which I find very hard to believe,” said Jayesh Mehta, India country treasurer at the US bank said in an interview last week. “Our domestic demand is good, backed up by equally good local growth.”

    Joel Bloomer
    January 27, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST
    Interest Rates

    Interest Rates

    Bond traders pricing in a RBI rate cut this year may be disappointed, with local growth good and the US unlikely to go through a recession, according to a top official at Bank of America Corp.

    “In the last quarter, the swaps market is pricing a cut in India, which I find very hard to believe,” said Jayesh Mehta, India country treasurer at the US bank said in an interview last week. “Our domestic demand is good, backed up by equally good local growth.”

    While the country’s current account deficit may be one factor which might push officials toward one rate cut, “we are not going to pivot back to cutting rates that quickly this year,” he said.

    Expectations for interest rate cuts are rising across many countries, with traders already pricing in a moderation in tightening followed by cuts in economies like the US and England. But according to Mehta, inflation is sticky and a US slowdown will only happen if large companies start slashing jobs in a big way.