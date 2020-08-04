Big Story | Coronavirus-led lockdowns weigh on July manufacturing PMI

India’s manufacturing output in July contracted at a faster pace after being on the slow road to improvement in the previous two months due to low demand and COVID-19-led lockdowns.

Data released by the data analytics firm IHS Markit showed that Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing declined slightly in July to 46 from 47.2 in June.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the July manufacturing output data.