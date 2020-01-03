App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Bandh: Bank unions set to join all-India general strike on January 8

The bank unions are protesting the recent decisions of the Modi government, its labour policies and banking reforms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.
 
 
Banking service across the country could take a hit on January 8 as several bank unions are set to join the all-India general strike called by central trade unions.

The bank unions are protesting the recent decisions of the Modi government, its labour policies and banking reforms. They are also demanding a salary hike and other benefits.

In a release dated January 3, the State Bank of India said the effect of the proposed strike on its operations would be minimal. The six bank unions reportedly going on strike have very few SBI employees as their members, the bank noted.

The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI),Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC) and Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM) are the unions that will go on strike next week, the Indian Bank's Association told SBI.

Employees of the central bank, cooperative banks, regional rural banks and the Life Insurance Corporation of India are also likely to join the general strike, alongside teachers, government employees and workers from various other sectors like railways, steel, defence production among others.

10 central trade unions on January 3 called for a general strike or 'Bharat Bandh' on January 8, a day after they met the labour minister, reportedly to protest against government's anti-labour policies.

"The Central Trade Unions conveyed their firm resolve after the meeting called by Union Labour Minister (on Thursday). The general strike on January 8, 2020 stands," a joint statement issued by the 10 central trade unions said.

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #State Bank of India

