MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

August exports surge 45% YoY, led by strong global orders

Official statistics show exports of all mor revenue earners such as engineering goods, petroleum, gems nda jewellery, all rose in August

Subhayan Chakraborty
September 02, 2021 / 07:34 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

Owing to an uptick in global orders, India's merchandise exports shot up in August, rising by a major 45.17 percent as compared to August, 2020. Impressively, exports also rose by 27.5 percent as compared to August, 2019, before the pandemic struck.

In August, imports saw an equally large rise, going up by 51.5 percent to $47 billion. Similar to exports, as the low base wears off, the jumps in import growth have moderated. Imports had risen by 62.9 percent in July, 98.3 percent in June, 73.6 percent in May and 163 percent in April.

Data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on September 3 showed outbound trade rose to $33.14 billion in August, up from $22.83 billion in August, 2020.

Cumulatively, exports have grown by 66.92 percent to $163 billion in the April-August period of FY22 (2021-22) as compared to the same period of 2020. Compared to 2019, exports have gone up by 22.93 percent over the same period ($133.14 billion), the Ministry said.

After a difficult FY21 (2020-21), exports had began rising since December. In February, before the low base effect kicked in, growth was a marginal 0.67 percent. Since then, calculated annually (Y-o-Y), exports had risen by 48.3 percent in June, 69.7 percent in May and 193.63 percent in April, due to the low base effect which is now slowly wearing off.

Close

Related stories

In August, imports saw an equally large rise, going up by 51.5 percent to $47 billion. Similar to exports, as the low base wears off, the jumps in import growth have moderated. Imports had risen by 62.9 percent in July, 98.3 percent in June, 73.6 percent in May and 163 percent in April.

In the latest month, gold imports saw among the highest rises at 82.2 percent to cross $6.7 billion. The largest part of the import bill - petroleum and crude oil - saw imports nearly double to $11.63 billion.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 6 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry and government issues. He was earlier with Business Standard newspaper.
Tags: #export #import #India trade #trade
first published: Sep 2, 2021 07:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.