Adani Power ties up with IHI, Kowa of Japan for environmentally sustainable power generation

Adani Power Limited (APL) has entered into a pact with Japanese companies—IHI Corporation and Kowa Company Ltd. (Kowa)—to collaborate on environmentally sustainable power generation, the billionaire Gautam Adani-led company said on March 22.

The companies will study the feasibility of ammonia co-fired units that would help decarbonise Adani Power’s coal-fired units. The company aims to achieve modification target of 20 percent liquid ammonia in co-firing and aim to increase this to a ratio up to 100 percent mono-firing at the Adani Power Mundra Coal Fired Power Plant.

“APL aims to lead India’s initiatives in achieving greenhouse gas reduction targets by evaluating the possibility of potential implementation of ammonia as a fuel in thermal power generation that will utilise green hydrogen-derived ammonia in the existing thermal power plant,” the company said in the statement.

Kowa supported Adani Power by conducting a global survey of hydrogen and ammonia-related technologies being utilised for power generation. IHI Corporation has successfully demonstrated its ammonia co-firing technology at a large-scale commercial coal-fired power plant in Japan and has also responded to many inquiries related to ammonia co-firing globally.

Adani Power said that these studies contribute to carbon neutrality in India in line with the "India-Japan Clean Energy Partnership (CEP)" announced by the Indian and Japanese governments on March 19, 2022, which aims to promote energy cooperation between the two countries.

Last month, the ministry of power notified the first part of the National Hydrogen Mission policy on green hydrogen and green ammonia, aimed to boost production. Green hydrogen could potentially be the enabler for the global transition towards sustainable energy with net-zero emissions economies. Green hydrogen refers to the hydrogen generated from electrolysis of water when the entire process is run on renewable energy.

The second phase of the policy is in the making. Even before the government announced the first phase of the National Hydrogen Mission, Adani Group said that it hopes to become one of the largest green hydrogen producers in the world, which could subsequently help India emerge as the world's cheapest hydrogen producer.

The Adani Group is investing $20 billion in renewable energy generation over the next decade and is keen to use its generation for producing green hydrogen.