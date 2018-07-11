Close to 32 crore bank accounts opened under Jan Dhan Yojana post 2014

The government has opened close to 32 crore bank accounts for low-income groups under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) since the BJP came into power.

The information was shared via a tweet by Minister for Law and Justice and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad.



Under Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, 31.89 Crore bank accounts have been opened. This has taken a great leap towards financial inclusion of poor. pic.twitter.com/qUArwKS6td

— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 11, 2018

The scheme’s progress report , available on it website, states that at least 18 crore people benefited from it in rural and semi-urban centres while more than 13 crore people opened accounts in urban metro centres.

The report also points out, that out of 32 crore accounts, approximately 16.87 crore accounts were opened for female beneficiaries in both rural and urban settings.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for the maximum number of accounts opened in a state with 4.8 crore accounts followed by Bihar with 3.4 crore.

It can be observed, from the report, that most accounts were created in public sector banks rather than private; public banks accounted for 25.8 crore accounts, regional rural banks for 5.14 crore and private banks for one crore.

Prasad lauded the ruling party and PMJDY said that the scheme “has taken a great leap towards financial inclusion of the poor.”

Under the scheme, people across the country deposited nearly Rs 79,000 crore into various banks, with State Bank of India (SBI) amounting for about Rs 21,000 crore.

The scheme was launched in 2014 to ensure that people from weaker sections of the society and low-income groups get access to basic financial services like a savings account, insurance and pension. Beneficiaries of the scheme would also be eligible to get a RuPay debit card; there are currently about 24 crore such cardholders.