Zylog Systems Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.12 crore, up 11.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.12 crore in December 2018 up 11.31% from Rs. 20.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2018 up 53.86% from Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2018 up 59.59% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2017.

Zylog Systems shares closed at 0.75 on February 11, 2019 (NSE)