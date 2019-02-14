Zylog Systems Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.12 crore, up 11.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zylog Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.12 crore in December 2018 up 11.31% from Rs. 20.77 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2018 up 53.86% from Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2018 up 59.59% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2017.
Zylog Systems shares closed at 0.75 on February 11, 2019 (NSE)
|
|Zylog Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.12
|22.12
|20.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.12
|22.12
|20.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.06
|1.84
|2.08
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.52
|0.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.71
|19.57
|21.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.16
|0.19
|-3.81
|Other Income
|-0.74
|1.26
|-0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.91
|1.46
|-4.21
|Interest
|0.20
|0.29
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.11
|1.17
|-4.51
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.11
|1.15
|-4.54
|Tax
|0.13
|0.09
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.24
|1.05
|-4.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.24
|1.05
|-4.85
|Equity Share Capital
|29.50
|29.50
|29.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-919.69
|-917.46
|-899.87
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.18
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.18
|-0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|--
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.18
|-0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited