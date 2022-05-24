Zomato Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,014.80 crore, up 71.45% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zomato are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,014.80 crore in March 2022 up 71.45% from Rs. 591.90 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 293.70 crore in March 2022 down 170.69% from Rs. 108.50 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 257.40 crore in March 2022 down 317.18% from Rs. 61.70 crore in March 2021.
Zomato shares closed at 57.05 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)
|Zomato
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,014.80
|941.20
|591.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,014.80
|941.20
|591.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|378.20
|372.30
|164.60
|Depreciation
|34.10
|34.00
|30.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|272.90
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|768.10
|1,003.60
|549.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-438.50
|-468.70
|-152.90
|Other Income
|147.00
|145.10
|60.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-291.50
|-323.60
|-92.10
|Interest
|1.40
|1.10
|3.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-292.90
|-324.70
|-95.30
|Exceptional Items
|-0.60
|225.40
|-13.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-293.50
|-99.30
|-108.50
|Tax
|0.20
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-293.70
|-99.30
|-108.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-293.70
|-99.30
|-108.50
|Equity Share Capital
|764.29
|763.80
|0.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.13
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.13
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.13
|-3,500.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.13
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
