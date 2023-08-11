Zodiac Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.10 crore, up 33.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.10 crore in June 2023 up 33.11% from Rs. 24.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 up 167.83% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2023 up 582.69% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

Zodiac Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2022.

Zodiac Energy shares closed at 122.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.16% returns over the last 6 months and -9.11% over the last 12 months.