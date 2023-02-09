English
    WPIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.81 crore, up 155.03% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WPIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 272.81 crore in December 2022 up 155.03% from Rs. 106.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.68 crore in December 2022 up 409.31% from Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.17 crore in December 2022 up 334.49% from Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2021.

    WPIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations272.81246.90106.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations272.81246.90106.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials189.98182.0268.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.00-4.32-5.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.739.658.46
    Depreciation1.341.411.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.0832.9621.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.6825.1812.42
    Other Income23.144.592.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.8329.7714.82
    Interest2.962.931.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.8626.8412.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.8626.8412.91
    Tax17.187.103.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.6819.749.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.6819.749.56
    Equity Share Capital9.779.779.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS49.8420.219.79
    Diluted EPS49.8420.219.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS49.8420.219.79
    Diluted EPS49.8420.219.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
