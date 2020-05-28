Wonderla Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.42 crore, down 30.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.42 crore in March 2020 down 30.06% from Rs. 60.65 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2020 down 77.62% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2020 down 63.6% from Rs. 20.77 crore in March 2019.

Wonderla EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.24 in March 2019.

Wonderla shares closed at 114.50 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -56.11% returns over the last 6 months and -62.53% over the last 12 months.