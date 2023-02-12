Wonder Elect. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.80 crore, down 10.96% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 95.80 55.81 107.59 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 95.80 55.81 107.59 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 77.64 45.05 90.73 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.18 4.43 -5.50 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.67 3.62 4.23 Depreciation 1.40 1.46 1.27 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.66 2.90 12.18 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.25 -1.66 4.68 Other Income 0.10 0.02 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.35 -1.63 4.68 Interest 0.94 0.56 0.64 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.41 -2.20 4.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.41 -2.20 4.04 Tax 0.37 -0.49 0.97 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.04 -1.71 3.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.04 -1.71 3.07 Equity Share Capital 13.40 13.40 13.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.78 -1.27 2.29 Diluted EPS 0.78 -1.27 2.29 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.78 -1.27 2.29 Diluted EPS 0.78 -1.27 2.29 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited