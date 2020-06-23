Wintac Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.19 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.19 crore in March 2020 up 15.52% from Rs. 25.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2020 down 71.88% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2020 down 16.03% from Rs. 6.05 crore in March 2019.

Wintac EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.39 in March 2019.

Wintac shares closed at 178.20 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 102.62% returns over the last 6 months and -8.62% over the last 12 months.