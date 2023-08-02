English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Wheels Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,207.37 crore, up 6.5% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wheels India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,207.37 crore in June 2023 up 6.5% from Rs. 1,133.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.86 crore in June 2023 down 2.95% from Rs. 10.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.77 crore in June 2023 up 13.13% from Rs. 51.95 crore in June 2022.

    Wheels EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.22 in June 2022.

    Wheels shares closed at 775.15 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.36% returns over the last 6 months and 16.34% over the last 12 months.

    Wheels India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,207.371,251.871,133.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,207.371,251.871,133.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials887.64878.28885.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.6838.27-43.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost128.57115.62104.70
    Depreciation19.8918.4017.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses141.83148.06138.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.1253.2430.03
    Other Income1.763.354.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.8856.5934.05
    Interest29.7829.3822.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.1027.2111.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.1027.2111.97
    Tax2.195.882.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.9121.338.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.9121.338.98
    Minority Interest1.090.920.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.862.020.74
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.8624.2710.16
    Equity Share Capital24.0624.0624.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.1010.094.22
    Diluted EPS4.1010.094.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.1010.094.22
    Diluted EPS4.1010.094.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Wheels #Wheels India
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!