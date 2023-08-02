Wheels Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,207.37 crore, up 6.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,207.37 crore in June 2023 up 6.5% from Rs. 1,133.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.86 crore in June 2023 down 2.95% from Rs. 10.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.77 crore in June 2023 up 13.13% from Rs. 51.95 crore in June 2022.

Wheels EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.22 in June 2022.

Wheels shares closed at 775.15 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.36% returns over the last 6 months and 16.34% over the last 12 months.