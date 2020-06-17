WEP Solutions Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.58 crore, down 8.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.58 crore in March 2020 down 8.52% from Rs. 18.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2020 down 241.87% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2020 up 33.1% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2019.

WEP Solutions shares closed at 15.40 on June 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given -30.79% returns over the last 6 months and -17.20% over the last 12 months.