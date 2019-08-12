WEP Solutions Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.17 crore, down 13.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.17 crore in June 2019 down 13.17% from Rs. 18.62 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2019 up 46.02% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2019 up 67.95% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2018.

WEP Solutions shares closed at 15.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.25% returns over the last 6 months and -54.55% over the last 12 months.