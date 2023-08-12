English
    Wanbury Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.29 crore, up 25.09% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wanbury are:

    Net Sales at Rs 146.29 crore in June 2023 up 25.09% from Rs. 116.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2023 up 164.71% from Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.96 crore in June 2023 up 1357.66% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

    Wanbury EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.22 in June 2022.

    Wanbury shares closed at 50.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.21% returns over the last 6 months and -26.25% over the last 12 months.

    Wanbury
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations146.29132.98116.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations146.29132.98116.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.7564.4562.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.172.223.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.897.639.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.0820.7021.51
    Depreciation3.183.073.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.8323.8222.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.1611.09-6.08
    Other Income0.62-2.061.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.789.03-4.14
    Interest5.797.513.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.991.51-7.45
    Exceptional Items---0.59--
    P/L Before Tax4.990.92-7.45
    Tax0.30-0.10-0.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.691.02-7.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.691.02-7.24
    Equity Share Capital32.7132.7132.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.430.49-2.22
    Diluted EPS1.430.49-2.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.430.49-2.22
    Diluted EPS1.430.49-2.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

