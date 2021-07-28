VST Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 275.35 crore, up 12.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 275.35 crore in June 2021 up 12.1% from Rs. 245.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.44 crore in June 2021 down 6.96% from Rs. 75.71 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.20 crore in June 2021 down 8.76% from Rs. 110.92 crore in June 2020.

VST EPS has decreased to Rs. 45.61 in June 2021 from Rs. 49.03 in June 2020.

VST shares closed at 3,491.60 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.95% returns over the last 6 months and 9.44% over the last 12 months.