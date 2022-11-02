English
    Voltas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,408.95 crore, down 5.09% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voltas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,408.95 crore in September 2022 down 5.09% from Rs. 1,484.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,057.82 crore in September 2022 up 870.48% from Rs. 109.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.70 crore in September 2022 down 9.65% from Rs. 154.62 crore in September 2021.

    Voltas EPS has increased to Rs. 31.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.29 in September 2021.

    Voltas shares closed at 908.95 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.16% returns over the last 6 months and -27.02% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,381.002,562.321,484.55
    Other Operating Income27.9529.22--
    Total Income From Operations1,408.952,591.541,484.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials716.811,030.57675.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods273.38767.57417.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks94.18277.0618.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost113.96114.56119.60
    Depreciation8.877.858.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses136.89221.66148.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.86172.2796.08
    Other Income65.9727.2750.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.83199.54146.13
    Interest1.701.452.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax129.13198.09143.32
    Exceptional Items942.61----
    P/L Before Tax1,071.74198.09143.32
    Tax13.9251.5134.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,057.82146.58109.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,057.82146.58109.00
    Equity Share Capital33.0833.0833.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.974.433.29
    Diluted EPS31.974.433.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.974.433.29
    Diluted EPS31.974.433.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

