Voltas Q1 PAT seen up 66.5% YoY to Rs. 203.9 cr: ICICI Direct

voltas_300_30913386

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Voltas to report net profit at Rs. 203.9 crore up 66.5% year-on-year (up 11.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 58.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,823.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 91.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 259.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.