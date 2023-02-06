English
    Earnings

    VLS Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.87 crore, up 298.77% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VLS Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.87 crore in December 2022 up 298.77% from Rs. 17.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.07 crore in December 2022 up 246.43% from Rs. 15.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.62 crore in December 2022 up 418.85% from Rs. 12.84 crore in December 2021.

    VLS Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.9779.0116.04
    Other Operating Income0.900.831.73
    Total Income From Operations70.8779.8417.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.571.591.21
    Depreciation0.781.080.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.853.073.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.6774.0912.51
    Other Income0.170.670.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.8474.7612.58
    Interest0.030.090.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.8174.6812.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.8174.6812.51
    Tax12.7412.63-2.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.0762.0515.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.0762.0515.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates53.0762.0515.32
    Equity Share Capital38.7838.7838.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.7316.053.96
    Diluted EPS13.7316.053.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.7316.053.96
    Diluted EPS13.7316.053.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited